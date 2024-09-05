Fuel price hike, threat to economic stability – OGUNCCIMA

The Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) has expressed concern over the recent fuel pump price hike, which has risen to between N850 and N1000 per litre.

In a statement signed by OGUNCCIMA President, Mr Niyi Oshiyemi, the chamber warned that the hike will have far-reaching consequences on the economy, businesses, and Nigerians, leading to increased production costs, higher prices of goods and services, and reduced profitability for businesses.

Oshiyemi appealed to the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the adverse effects of the fuel price hike, urging measures to reduce the fuel pump price, provide support to…