N80,000 minimum wage: Makinde nor dey carry last

WHEN the Yoruba people want to express their joy at not being disappointed by someone they vouch for or hold in high esteem, they borrow the wisdom from Egungun masquerade circles by saying “ti eegun eni ba mo o jo, ori a maa ya atokun.”

Simply, the chaperon (atokun) of an Egungun and those who follow the masquerade derive a lot of pleasure and joy from the acrobatics and antics of the Ara Orun. They receive the adulations of the crowd on behalf of whoever is masked by the ‘eku.’ So, when the one inside the ‘eku’ dances well, the atokun feels on top of the world.

This is the situation with those around the seat of power in Oyo State, where the state governor, ‘Seyi…