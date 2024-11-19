FG proposes zero percent VAT on food, education, healthcare, exempt rent, transport —Oyedele

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, on Monday, said the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly are not aimed to undermine any region of the country.

Mr Oyedele, who disclosed this in Abuja, during an interactive session on the proposed Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024, organised by the House of Representatives, lamented the country’s present socioeconomic realities, which showed 33.88% high inflation and unemployment; over 95 million people living in monetary poverty, while 133 million people experience multidimensional poverty.

He explained that the present administration seeks to “do away with nuisance taxes with very…