North’s development key to Nigeria’s prosperity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday observed that the development of northern Nigeria remains fundamental to the nation’s prosperity.

Speaking during a stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, President Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, invoked the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria.

The President unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy spanning multiple key sectors to drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended…