Sack UNIZIK council chair, UCH MDCAN urges FG

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria [MDCAN], University College Hospital (UCH) chapter, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to sack the chairman of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, for making Ph.D. a criterion for the post of the university’s Vice Chancellor, thereby excluding medical lecturers from the race.

MDCAN declared a seven-day strike beginning Monday, including implementing a consolidated medical salary scale for all doctors. The UCH chapter joined that industrial action, which has affected treatment, training, and other activities at the premier teaching hospital.

