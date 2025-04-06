



Tribune Online

If government takes good care of health professionals, lecturers, others, no one will think of leaving Nigeria —Akinwande

Professor Niniola Ife Oluwa Akinwande of the Department of Mathematics Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a Fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society. The father of three children speaks in this interview with ADELOWO OLADIPO on the advocacy he has engaged by organising international conferences to propose mathematical modelling as part of solutions to socio-economic […]

If government takes good care of health professionals, lecturers, others, no one will think of leaving Nigeria —Akinwande

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune