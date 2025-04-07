



Bokkos killings: It’s time to say enough is enough —NSA

•Mutfwang vows to prosecute perpetrators •ACF urges FG to restore peace•Northern CAN condemns action •NEMA concludes assessment, set to distribute food items, others The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has condemned the recent attacks in Plateau State and other parts of the country saying, ‘Enough is Enough’. Recall that gunmen in their large […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune