



Tribune Online

CITN revolutionises taxation education with examination system

THE Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has announced a significant enhancement to its examination system, set to launch this month. This upgrade includes a revised syllabus and the adoption of Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) for all candidates. In a notice signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, Afolake Oso, the Institute noted that the updated syllabus […]

CITN revolutionises taxation education with examination system

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune