Court to hear EFCC’s final forfeiture bid on N228.4m linked to ex-Gov Orji, May 28

The Federal High Court in Abuja will, on 28th May, hear the motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order for the final forfeiture of N228.4 million linked to the former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji.

Source: Nigerian Tribune