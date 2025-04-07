



NEXIM Bank, EFCC partner to tackle financial crimes in banking

THE Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at combating financial crimes in the banking sector. This collaboration leverages both institutions’ expertise to safeguard Nigeria’s financial system and strengthen economic integrity. The initiative focuses on enhancing the detection, prevention, and prosecution of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune