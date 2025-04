Hajj 2025: Kaduna govt secures accomodation for pilgrims

Tribune Online

Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has successfully secured befitting accommodation for its pilgrims in Makkah ahead of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage. This significant achievement was announced on Tuesday by Malam Buhari Marabar Jos, a member of the Special Committee overseeing the Agency, following his return from Saudi Arabia. Speaking at a media briefing in Kaduna, […]

