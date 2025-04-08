



Tribune Online

ITUC slams Trump’s tariffs, warns of global job losses, rising prices

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has expressed concern over the new trade tariffs announced by the president of United States, Donald Trump’s administration on April 2, describing them as reckless and damaging to global economic stability. The ITUC warned that these measures signal the start of a trade war that will jeopardise jobs, inflate […]

ITUC slams Trump’s tariffs, warns of global job losses, rising prices

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune