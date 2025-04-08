



Why houses are unaffordable in Nigeria —Experts

Built environment professionals have identified reasons for housing unaffordability among home seeking Nigerians and suggested possible solutions. DAYO AYEYEMI, reports.\ Over-dependence on costly foreign building materials, high rate of poverty, lack of government’s will to ensure housing adequacy, corruption and high rate of poverty have been adduced among other reasons for unaffordability of housing in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune