Tribune Online

5 unique fish species that can survive without water

The general knowledge about fish is that water is their natural habitat, and they cannot survive without it. However, many unique fish species can survive for certain periods without water. In this piece, we’ll examine five of them. 1. Killifish They are small, attractively coloured fish that live in pools that can dry up. According […]

5 unique fish species that can survive without water

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune