Agriculture: Budget and Economic Planning ministry will further encourage synergy among stakeholders —Minister

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that the ministry under his watch will continue to encourage institutional and multi-stakeholder synergy to further boost agriculture in Nigeria. He stated this while featuring as Chairman of the 2025 distinguished personality lecture series of the Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Ibadan, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune