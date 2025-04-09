



Alleged N3 bn fraud: How Kogi LG funds were laundered – Witness

Remigius Egu, the sixth prosecution witness in the trial of Ali Bello, a nephew of former Governor Yahaya Bello; Yakubu Isiaka Adabenege, Abba Adaudu and Iyada, has narrated how funds belonging to different Kogi Local Government Areas (LGAs), in the tune of N3 billion, were allegedly laundered through private accounts.

The witness disclosed before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday.

