



Tribune Online

Immunisation: Ekiti govt engages stakeholders on ‘big catch up’ exercise

In a bid to ensure the coverage of all eligible children in the catch up immunisation exercise, the Ekiti state government through the State Primary Health Care Development Agency(ESPHCDA) has engaged stakeholders towards the success of the exercise. The stakeholders at the meeting under the State Mobilisation Committee (SMC) includes, traditional and religious leaders, market […]

Immunisation: Ekiti govt engages stakeholders on ‘big catch up’ exercise

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune