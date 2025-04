Tribune Online

‘Poor electricity supply has cost us much’

I want to report the bad electricity supply threatening the safety and well-being of people in my area, Aba Ife along Asunle Arapaja, Ibadan. My area has been facing low voltage, faulty cables and flickering electricity supply which has cost us much. We have recorded so many damages: chargers and other appliances have been damaged. […]

