



Tribune Online

Unless we decentralise, scale down political leadership, we are heading nowhere —Dr Fapohunda

Dr Akin Fapohunda, one of the leaders of The Patriots, is the secretary of the Steering Committee of the Eminent Members Forum and secretary general of the Western Region (Atunto) Organisation, a Yoruba Think Tank. An advocate of restructuring, Fapohunda, in this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, speaks on the frequent efforts to amend the 1999 […]

Unless we decentralise, scale down political leadership, we are heading nowhere —Dr Fapohunda

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune