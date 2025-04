Tribune Online

2025 UTME mock: JAMB to punish 180 candidates for exam infractions

“They will have the results tomorrow. The results will be ready. Those who finished, we are working now on their results, but we want to compare with the second batch, the third batch, and so on. And see that everything is working well. But later by tomorrow, they will have the results,” he said.

2025 UTME mock: JAMB to punish 180 candidates for exam infractions

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune