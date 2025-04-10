



500 Kwara children benefit from digital online safety training

500 children across 10 rural communities in the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have been educated on digital citizenship and online safety. In a statement by the executive director of a digital skill training organization, Nafisat Bakare, shesaid that the rural community outreach was in furtherance of ongoing advocacy to promote understanding of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune