Tribune Online

Ex-Kwara gov used SUBEB loan to pay salary — EFCC witness

The former chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB), Alhaji Lanre Daibu, on Thursday told the Kwara State High Court that the N1 billion loan obtained from the board in 2013 was used by the then state government to augment the salary payments of workers and pensioners who were owed.

Ex-Kwara gov used SUBEB loan to pay salary — EFCC witness

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune