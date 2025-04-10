



Tin-Can Customs breaks revenue record, generates N347bn in 2025 Q1

The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, the second largest Customs Command in Nigeria by size, volume and value, has broken its revenue record for the first qarter of 2025 by generating N347,935,672,476.00 which is 12.6 percent higher than the N304,000,000,000.00 generated in the corresponding period of 2024. Giving […]

