Ansar-Ud-Deen to commence delegates conference April 17 in Abeokuta

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria will be holding its triennial delegates conference to mark its 101 years of existence from April 17 to April 20, 2025 in Abeokuta, Ogun State. This was disclosed by the national president of the organisation, Alhaji Abdulrafiu Sanni, at a press conference, held recently in the city. […]

