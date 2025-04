Tribune Online

How Navy brought water supply to seven Oyo communities

Water is life. So goes a popular saying. However, it is a reality that many communities in Nigeria, both rural and urban, suffer serious shortage of water. According to Water Security for All initiative, 26.5 million Nigerian children are experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability; this is 29 per cent […]

How Navy brought water supply to seven Oyo communities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune