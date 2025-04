Tribune Online

Ruger delivers unforgettable night at Trace Live

Music lovers and industry insiders were treated to an exceptional night of live music and premium experiences as Lord’s London Dry Gin sponsored the 2025 edition of Trace Live featuring Afrobeats star, Ruger, at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on March 28. The event, which has become a staple in Nigeria’s live music scene, provided […]

Ruger delivers unforgettable night at Trace Live

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune