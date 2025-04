Tribune Online

Alleged cocaine deal: Court orders Abba Kyari, others to enter defence

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the suspended DCP Abba Kyari and his co-defendants to enter their defence in the charge preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Source: Nigerian Tribune