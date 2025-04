Tribune Online

Home gardening will prevent malnutrition, food insecurity, Oyo govt explains how

A diverse diet, rich in various food groups, is crucial for preventing malnutrition, as it ensures adequate nutrient intake, particularly for children, who are more vulnerable to undernutrition (wasting, stunting, and underweight) and micronutrient deficiencies. Consuming foods from four or more food groups is a key indicator of Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices […]

Home gardening will prevent malnutrition, food insecurity, Oyo govt explains how

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune