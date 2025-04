Tribune Online

North firms up opposition to Tinubu

•Atiku leads El-Rufai, Tambuwal, others to closed-doormeeting with Buhari in Kaduna AS preparations towards the 2027 general elections begin to heat up, the Kaduna home of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sultan Road, Kaduna, has become a hub of high-level political visits. Earlier this week, the Progressives Governors Forum, led by Imo State Governor, Hope […]

North firms up opposition to Tinubu

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune