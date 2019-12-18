Barcelona and Real Madrid get set for politically charged Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid will travel to the Clasico on Wednesday from the same hotel as part of a large-scale security operation aimed at reducing the impact of Catalan independence protests.

The fixture had to be postponed in October due to violent demonstrations and there are renewed fears of unrest breaking out around Camp Nou, where Barca and Madrid will tussle for top spot in La Liga.

Around 3,000 security personnel will be deployed at the stadium and both teams have been instructed to gather at the Hotel Princesa Sofia at midday (1100 GMT) on Wednesday, eight hours before kick-off.

The players, coaching staff and referees will then travel together to the ground around two hours ahead of the match.

It means Madrid will be in a different place to their usual base in the city while Barcelona will arrive earlier than normal for a home match.

“It is a small change, but not very significant. When we play away, we are also in a hotel. It is not a big problem,” said…