CAS lauds personnel over successful air operations in North East

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended officers and men of the service over successful execution of air operations against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

Abubakar gave the commendation at a ceremony to mark the end of Operation Rattle Snake I, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), 105 Composite Command in Maiduguri.

Abubakar, represented by AVM, Idi Lubo, NAF Director of Operations, said the personnel exhibited a high sense of professionalism, dedication and commitments towards the successful execution of the operation.

He disclosed that the operation was aimed at creating enabling environment for ground troops to rout out remnants of the terrorists and maintain peace in the North East.

Abubakar noted that the service had achieved good results in the exercise and urged the personnel to sustain the tempo.

He said NAF accorded priority to issues of morality, welfare and training of personnel towards enhancing…