Minamino: Japanese star signs for Liverpool

Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on Thursday for a reported fee of £7.25 million ($9.5 million) from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the Premier League leaders announced.
The 24-year-old forward — who impressed Liverpool in their two Champions League group matches this season with the Austrian side — is believed to have signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.
“Liverpool Football Club can confirm an agreement has been reached with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino,” the club said in a statement on their website.
Minamino — who scored in the 4-3 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in October — said it fulfilled a dream.
“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” he told Liverpool.com.
“And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.
“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.
“I think…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper