Release Sowore, other detainees’ now

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

An Islamic organization popularly known as Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has on Thursday called on the Federal government to immediately release the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and other detainees that have been granted bail by a competent court of law.

Chairman of the organization’s Youth wing “Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria ADYAN” Northern States Council, Professor Bashir Adeniyi Omipidan, made the call in Funtua, Katsina state, ahead of it 2019 Northern State Council Conference and Awards Ceremony slated for this weekend.

Prof. Omipidan noted that it is imperative for the Federal Government to obey court orders and release those granted bail.

The Professor of law further said it is equally not opposed to the federal government rearresting of those who went against their bail terms or anyone that it has cogent reason to prosecute.

According to him, “ADYAN Northern States Council is not oblivious of…