Akure monarch absolves palace of complicity

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has clarified that his palace was not involved in the case of a one-year-old missing child, Gold Kolawole, on Nov. 10 at Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure.

Mr Micheal Adeyeye, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, made this clarification in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Akure.

You recall that no fewer than two persons were killed while fracas erupted at the worship centre on Wednesday when some irate youths set the church ablaze.

“The mob action, according to reports, was precipitated by a false news story to the effect that the remains of the boy alleged to have been kidnapped in the premises of the church has been exhumed from the church.

“Ordinarily, the palace would have refrained from commenting on the incident and allowed the law enforcement agents to do their job but for the rumour that trailed the mob action.

“This has necessitated…