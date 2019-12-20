Huge US spending deal clears Congress, heads to Trump

The United States Senate on Thursday passed a gigantic $1.4 trillion spending deal that pumps nearly $50 billion in extra funding into federal agencies and prevents a holiday-season government shutdown if President Donald Trump signs it as expected.

The legislation — which easily passed in two parts in the Senate after clearing the House earlier this week — caps a flurry of year-end bipartisanship just a day after Trump became only the third US president ever to be impeached.

The deal fulfils spending requirements for the military that were sought by Republicans, as well as domestic projects prioritized by Democrats.

It keeps the government running through the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

“Bipartisan cooperation has made this possible,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said in a statement.

“This package of appropriations bills includes resources for critical domestic priorities that our entire…