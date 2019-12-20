Lampard determined to beat former mentor Mourinho



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted to being extra motivated for victory as he prepares to come up against his old manager Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Lampard won two Premier League titles as a Chelsea player when working under Mourinho, fulfilling his potential as one of English football’s greatest midfielders in the process.

The 41-year-old moved into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2017 and, after a successful stint at Derby, now finds himself back at Stamford Bride in a managerial capacity.

Lampard inherited a squad which is a far cry from the win-at-all-costs, trophy-obsessed group he was part of when Mourinho was at Chelsea, but he has managed to affect significant change during his first few months in charge.

The Blues have risen to fourth in the top flight after 17 fixtures, with a number of academy stars emerging as key performers after being drafted into the senior fold over the summer.

Lampard has maximised the output of…