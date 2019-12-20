Navy graduates 197 Armouresrs, firemen in Kaduna

The Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology has graduated 197 personnel trained as armourers and fire control officers.

The Commandant of the School, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, said on Friday in Kachia, Kaduna State, during the graduation of Fire Control and Quarter Armourers of batches 13,16 and 17.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report the course lasted six months and was the second graduation since the school moved to its permanent site in May 2019.

The six months training covered academic, professional and security operational skills.

Pani said the course includes fire control and quarter armourers First to Third rates and was designed to build the capacities of selected ratings in core above water specialisation.

He said it would enable them meet the various operational commitments of the Nigerian Navy towards addressing the various security challenges confronting the nation.

Pani that the school has given the graduands solid foundation to perform various tasks that…