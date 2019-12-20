Obaseki will sustain Edo re-engineering – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, said on Friday that the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration would sustain the current efforts at re-engineering the state.

The deputy governor stated this when he hosted journalists in the state to the annual Christmas celebration at his resident in Benin City, the state capital.

While noting that the mandate was to transform the state, he stressed that the Obaseki’s administration had not deviated from this mandate.

He said the state government would continue to work for the people by ensuring that the right programmes and policies are initiated and implemented.

Shaibu, who said the administration would not be deterred by the current political crisis in the state, however, said Obaseki was someone who should not be taking for granted.

He said as a governor who was democratically inclined, he had assured that the process leading to the next year governorship election in the state, as well as the election proper, would…