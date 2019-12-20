PBR Cowpea ‘ll bridge demand deficit of 500, 000 tonnes — NBDA

BT Cowpea not cancerous — Prof Ishaku

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Biotechnology Development Agency, NBDA, assured that the newly approved PBR Cowpea will bridge the nation’s demand deficit of 500, 000 tonnes in the agricultural sector.

This was closed by the Ag. Director-General, NBDA, Prof Alex Akpa, at a press conference held in Abuja, to explain the benefits and potentials of the newly released cowpea called SAMPEA 20-T.

According to Akpa Nigeria by this development, Nigeria has become the first country in Sub Saharan Africa apart from South Africa to develop and release GM food crops.

He further stated that the newly registered SAMPEA 20-T is highly resistant to Maruca vitrata, an insect pest that causes up to 90 per cent yield loss in severe infestation cases and would ameliorate sufferings of farmers.

He added that SAMPEA 20-T is early maturing (70 – 75 days) with semi-erect growth habit, insensitive to day-length, and has medium-large white seeds,…