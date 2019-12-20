Sanwo-Olu’s score card in 200 days raise dust

He has failed to deliver on all fronts — Gbadamosi, Lagos PDP

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon & Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, on Sunday, reviewed its 200 days in office and gave itself thumbs up for steering the ship of the state on the path of growth and development despite initial teething problems and inclement weather.

However, the state government’s claims were thumbed down by the Lagos Governorship Candidate of the Action democratic Party, ADP, in the 2019 election, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi; and Publicity Secretary of the Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofik Gani.

Gbadamosi and Gani said the Sanwo-olu administration has not lived up to the expectations of Lagosians since May 29, 2019…