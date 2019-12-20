Stakeholders task Eko Carbon on zero emission target by 2030

By Naomi Uzor

Stakeholders have tasked Eko Carbon Exchange to work towards realising the net-zero emissions 2030 target.

The technical panel for Eko Carbon Exchange stated this during the global stage conference center, in Mandrd , Spain on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP25).

They asked all relevant organisations and companies to partner by listing their projects, initiatives and offset their travels on the Exchange.

Speaking during the launch of carbon emission conference ,Managing Director of Eko Carbon Exchange, Mr. Innocent Azih, noted that it is the first of such platform in West Africa, adding that, Exchange is mobilizing to harness the opportunities in low-Carbon development across all economic sectors in the states of Nigeria, starting with the solid waste and transport sectors.

He said it will also serve as regional vehicle for mobilising finance for low-Carbon…