Ancelotti credits Ferguson as he takes Toffees reins

Everton have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 60-year-old Italian replaces Marco Silva, who was sacked earlier this month, and becomes Everton’s fourth permanent boss since the departure of Roberto Martinez in May 2016.

Ancelotti told Everton’s website: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies.

“That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan (Ferguson) has done is a great credit to him.

“Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving…