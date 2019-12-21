APC chieftain harps on party supremacy

Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire, a former national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on members of the party to embrace party supremacy to ensure its unity and development.

Emokpaire, who is also the founder of Progressive Solidarity Forum (PSF), made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He urged APC members to at all times see the party as supreme, saying that this was the way to go.

He, however, congratulated the party’s leadership, it’s National Working Committee (NWC) and President Muhammadu Buhari for the bold step taken to set up a reconciliation committee.

NAN reports that the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) had adopted the recommendation of its National Caucus that President Buhari as leader of the party, constitutes a National Reconciliation Committee.

The committee was empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts with a view…