Evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham supports Trump’s impeachment

Christianity Today, a leading US evangelical Christian publication, said Thursday that the United States President, Donald Trump is “morally lost and confused” and should be removed from office.

In an editorial, the magazine said it generally steers clear of politics but “we do feel it necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear.”

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous,” it said.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Christianity Today said.

“That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham, a prominent Christian evangelist who died last year, but the Graham family is no longer associated with the publication.

Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son, is also an influential…