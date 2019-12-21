Lagos residents form vigilante over livestock theft

Foil attempt to steal goat, arrest suspect

By Evelyn Usman

Funny as it may sound, some residents of Igando, Akesan, Egan and environs in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State have deliberately deprived themselves of sleep, just to keep watch over their live stock.

This followed cases of reported disappearance of some of their domestic animals which were reared for the purpose of selling them this season.

One of the residents who spoke with Crime Guard, Mrs Gboyega Ajiboye, said, “my family depends on this business for survival. We rear chickens, goats, ducks and pigs, just like other families. But we noticed that whenever festive period like this is approaching, these live stock would be disappearing.

Even if you put mark of identification on them, you can’t identify yours if you find it among others in the market because the thief would have cleaned the marks on them. Most times, they would steal as many as 50 fowls from our community and take them elsewhere to…