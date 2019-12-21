Libya’s instability is destabilising W/Africa – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says instability in the State of Libya is a recurring threat to the Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa, and expressed concern over the growing effect of the crisis on many lives.

The president stated this at a bilateral meeting with the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Dr. Alhassan Quattara, on the margins of the 56th Ordinary session of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The 56th Ordinary session of ECOWAS was held at the State House Conference Centre.

A statement by the President’s spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted President Buhari to have said that the crisis in Libya had perpetuated instability in the West Coast, with many of the trained fighters in the country now surviving on violent crimes and terrorism.

The President said the Libyan fighters, who were trained for the 43 years Muammar Gaddafi ruled the country, were armed with deadly weapons and had been roaming the Sahel and sub-Sahara sub-region,…