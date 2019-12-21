Magnafaith visits victims, donates relief materials

A renowned U.S based Journalist and Community builder MagnaFaith Krimi assisted victims of Kajuru crisis particularly women with sewing machines, grinding machines, among other items to aid them with means of securing the necessities of life.

Recall, we reported that the journalist visited with internally displaced persons in Kajuru earlier in the month of November.

MagnaFaith had in her report to newsmen, mentioned how devastating the state of the victims was. Especially the women who had little kids at hand and had no means of supporting their existence, especially financially or vocationally;

Hence, MagnaFaith Krimi returned and together with community leader, Rev Joseph Hayab; they provided the beneficiaries, who mostly are maimed with these blessings. These victims lost limbs and/or other parts of their bodies as a result of the unrest, that is primarily responsible for the loss…