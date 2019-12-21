NGO, CBN inaugurate 10,000 hectares oil-palm plantation in Kogi

An Agro-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Stocks and Minas Agricultural Advocacy Network Africa (SMAANA) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday inaugurated a 10,000 hectares oil-palm plantation in Kogi.

Mr Joseph Idoko, President of the NGO while inaugurating the plantation in Amaka, Igala-Mela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state, said the initiative was to complement government’s effort at ensuring food sufficiency.

Idoko said that the SMAANA initiative was to bridge the gap between demand and supply of palm oil as well as generate more than 60,000 jobs.

He said that the recent ban on palm oil importation had placed enormous responsibility on the local farmers to meet the shortfall.

Idoko said that the NGO had decided to leverage on the opportunity to revolutionise palm oil production in the country.

According to him, every household of about five persons consume 96 liters of palm-oil annually and we have 24 branded…