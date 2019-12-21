Pictures, movie premiere, opening week, Makuns celebrate Entertainment

The Makuns celebrates the opening week of #Merrymen 2 with a dance video that was posted on Instagram on Saturday,21st of December as a follow up for the Movie premiere that took place in Film House, Lekki, Lagos State on Friday, 20th December.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission is a 2019 Nigerian film and a sequel to Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons. The film is a production spearheaded by Ayo Makun popularly known as AY.

Celebrities came out in numbers to show support for one of their own by attending the Red carpet event. Here are some fabulous looks from the red Carpet

vanguard

