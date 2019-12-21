Umahi plans to engage widows in farming to boost food production

Gov. David Umahi says the state government will give N100,000 each to organised widows in the state to enable them to go into farming next year.

Umahi said this on Friday in Abakaliki during a Christmas party organised by state government for elders and widows.

He hoped that mobilising the 4,300 organised widows across the state and encouraging them to farm would further enhance the capacity of the state in agriculture.

He, therefore, ordered organisers of widows in the state to mobilise them ahead of the commencement of next farming season.

He also directed his aides on Religious and Welfare Matters, along with Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development to introduce rice and cassava farming to boost food production in the state.

He said: “I will like organisers of the widows to engage them in agriculture in the next farming season by January 2020.

“And in the year, we should be able…